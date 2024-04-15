Israel-Iran conflict | How US helped an old friend counter retaliatory attacks

United States has a long history of active involvement in conflicts concerning the Middle East and has time and again been criticised by experts and analysts for alienating Arab countries.

While it some times criticises Israel's actions in the Gaza strip, the United States' countless vetoes to a permanent ceasefire in the territory point to tacit support, no matter what. This support coincides with its efforts to stop Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel after the latter attacked its embassy in Damascus on April 1, killing a senior commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’s overseas Quds Force and six other officers.