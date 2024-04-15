Israel-Iran conflict | How US helped an old friend counter retaliatory attacks

United States has a long history of active involvement in conflicts concerning the Middle East and has time and again been criticised by experts and analysts for alienating Arab countries.
While it some times criticises Israel's actions in the Gaza strip, the United States' countless vetoes to a permanent ceasefire in the territory point to tacit support, no matter what. This support coincides with its efforts to stop Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel after the latter attacked its embassy in Damascus on April 1, killing a senior commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’s overseas Quds Force and six other officers.
Day after Israel's attack, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi threatened Israel with retaliation and said that its 'cowardly crime won't go unanswered'.
US President Joe Biden on Friday, warned Iran against attacking Israel and pledged to stand with its ally. But, on Saturday, dozens of drones were launched from Iran.
Iran fired more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel in total. Iran said it had launched the operation in exercise of its 'right to self-defence' under Article 51 of the UN Charter.
'Support for Israel ironclad'
Following the attack, White House released a statement saying that it's support for Israel is 'ironclad' and that it stands with the people of Israel.
White House spokesperson Adrienne Watson said that Biden's team is in constant contact with Israeli officials and other allies.
"President Biden has been clear: our support for Israel's security is ironclad. The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defence against these threats from Iran," Watson said.
US assists Israel in shooting down Iranian drones
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Monday, said that it destroyed more than 80 drones and at least six ballistic missiles aimed at Israel from Iran and Yemen.
Almost all Iranian drones and missiles were shot down by Israeli, US and allied forces before they reached their targets.
In a media note, CENTCOM said that on Saturday and Sunday morning, US CENTCOM forces, supported by US European Command destroyers, "successfully engaged and destroyed more than 80 one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA UAV) and at least six ballistic missiles intended to strike Israel from Iran and Yemen."
"CENTCOM remains postured to support Israel’s defense against these dangerous actions by Iran. We will continue to work with all our regional partners to increase regional security,” it said.
Biden convenes G-7 meeting
On Sunday, Biden initiated a conference call among members of the G7 group - US, Italy, Japan, Germany, France, Britain and Canada. The group then released a joint statement supporting Israel.
“We, the Leaders of the G7, unequivocally condemn in the strongest terms Iran’s direct and unprecedented attack against Israel. Iran fired hundreds of drones and missiles towards Israel. Israel, with the help of its partners, defeated the attack,” the leaders said.
The group expressed its solidarity towards Israel and reaffirmed its 'commitment towards its security'.
US House's pro-Israel bill
Making its stand even more clear over the matter, US House's majority leader Steve Scalise said that the house will make a change in its schedule and consider introducing a pro-Israel bill next week which will hold Iran accountable for its actions.
"The House of Representatives stands strongly with Israel, and there must be consequences for this unprovoked attack," he said
Biden administration denies claim of having prior notice of attack
While Iran claimed that US and Israel had been given a 72 hours notice before its attack, Biden administration denied the claim saying that Iran wanted to cause 'significant damage'.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Sunday that Iran told its neighbouring countries and Israel's ally, the United States, about the drone and missile strikes in advance. The notice period of 72 hours — technically three whole days — would have been sufficient notice.
However, one senior official in US President Joe Biden's administration denied Amirabdollahian's statement. They said that Washington did have contact with Iran through Swiss intermediaries but did not get notice a full 72 hours in advance, as Amirabdollahian had claimed.
'Would not participate in any Israeli counter-offensive against Iran'
In the midst of showing its 'ironclad' support to Israel, US has yet again managed to stay out of trouble. US President Joe Biden told Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu that it 'would not participate in any Israeli counter-offensive against Iran'.
US said that it will continue to help Israel 'defend itself' but does not want to indulge in a war with Iran.
John Kirby, the White House's top national security spokesperson told the ABC, "we don't seek a wider war in the region. We don't seek a war with Iran. And I think I will leave it at that. We don't seek escalated tensions in the region. We don't seek a wider conflict".
In its show of support to its decades old friend, US helped Israel diplomatically and militarily and yet remained away from the conflict by firmly abstaining from counter-attacking Iran.
US is Israel's largest trading partner and Israel is also its largest cumulative recipient of foreign aid. US not only provides Israel financial and military support but has time and again provided it political support by using its veto power in the UNSC resolutions condemning Israel for it gruesome war on Gaza.
The swift reaction of US over Iran's retaliatory attack and a comparatively neutral statements over Israel's attacks on Gaza and elsewhere, clearly shows its allegiance. It also makes it clear, geopolitically, that US will not leave Israel unguarded even though Israel has been dragged to the International Court of Justice over 'genocide' in Gaza. No matter how many attacks Israel initiates to 'punish' Palestinians, it will have US standing behind it like a protective big brother, no matter what.
(With Reuters, PTI inputs)