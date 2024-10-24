Israel launches strikes on Syrian capital Damascus, state media reports

<p>Israel launched strikes on Syrian capital Damascus early on Thursday, the Syrian state media said, the latest such attack amid the war in Gaza.</p><p>Explosions were heard over the city after Israel targeted a residential building in the central Damascus neighbourhood of Kafr Sousa, state news agency <em>SANA</em> said.</p>.Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs destroys office used by Al-Mayadeen broadcaster\n.<p>It was not immediately clear if there were casualties. Israel typically does not comment on specific reports of strikes in Syria.</p><p>Israel has been carrying out strikes against Iranian-linked targets in Syria for years, but it has ramped up raids since last year's Oct 7 attack on Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas.</p>