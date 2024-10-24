Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israel launches strikes on Syrian capital Damascus, state media reports

Explosions were heard over the city after Israel targeted a residential building in the central Damascus neighbourhood of Kafr Sousa, as per news reports.
Reuters
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 03:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 03:24 IST
World newsSyriaIsrael

Follow us on :

Follow Us