Israel-Hezbollah tensions LIVE | US to 'adjust' force posture in Middle East after Israeli strikes in Beirut
A wave of air raids hit Beirut's southern suburbs early on Saturday as Israel stepped up attacks on Hezbollah, after a massive strike on the Iran-backed movement's command centre that apparently targeted leader Hassan Nasrallah. An unprecedented five hours of continuous strikes early on Saturday followed Friday's attack, by far the most powerful by Israel on Beirut during nearly a year of war with Hezbollah. It marked a sharp escalation of a conflict that has involved daily missile and rocket fire between the two sides. The latest escalation has sharply increased fears the conflict could spiral out of control, potentially drawing in Iran, Hezbollah's principal backer, as well as the United States. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates.
Last Updated : 28 September 2024, 03:31 IST
Highlights
09:0128 Sep 2024
Hezbollah denies weapons or arms depots located in buildings hit in Beirut suburbs
09:0128 Sep 2024
Israeli military says it killed commander of Hezbollah's missile unit in southern Lebanon
09:0128 Sep 2024
Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut, Hezbollah command centre hit
US to 'adjust' force posture in Middle East after Israeli strikes in Beirut
President Joe Biden has directed the Pentagon to "assess and adjust as necessary US force posture" in the Middle East, the White House said on Friday after Israeli strikes in Beirut that Israel said targeted Lebanese Hezbollah militants.
WHY IT'S IMPORTANT
Israeli strikes in Lebanon have killed hundreds in recent days and have raised fears of an all-out regional war.
Washington has maintained strong military support for its ally while calling unsuccessfully for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.
Hezbollah denies weapons or arms depots located in buildings hit in Beirut suburbs
Hezbollah denied on Saturday that any weapons or arms depots are located in buildings that were hit in an Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs, the Lebanese armed group's media office said in a statement.
Israeli military says it killed commander of Hezbollah's missile unit in southern Lebanon
Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut, Hezbollah command centre hit
A wave of air raids hit Beirut's southern suburbs early on Saturday as Israel stepped up attacks on Hezbollah, after a massive strike on the Iran-backed movement's command centre that apparently targeted leader Hassan Nasrallah.
Reuters witnesses heard more than 20 airstrikes before dawn on Saturday. Abandoning their homes in the southern suburbs, thousands of Lebanese congregated in squares, parks and sidewalks in downtown Beirut and seaside areas.
Published 28 September 2024, 03:31 IST