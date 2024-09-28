Israel-Hezbollah tensions LIVE | US to 'adjust' force posture in Middle East after Israeli strikes in Beirut

President Joe Biden has directed the Pentagon to "assess and adjust as necessary US force posture" in the Middle East, the White House said on Friday after Israeli strikes in Beirut that Israel said targeted Lebanese Hezbollah militants.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Israeli strikes in Lebanon have killed hundreds in recent days and have raised fears of an all-out regional war.

Washington has maintained strong military support for its ally while calling unsuccessfully for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.