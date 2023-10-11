Israel on a war to wipe out Hamas, says consul-general

Israel is stepping up its offensive against Hamas with revived intent to eliminate the militant organisation and leave no room for it to regroup, Tammy Ben-Haim, Consul General of Israel to south India said here on Wednesday.

Speaking with DH, the diplomat outlined Israel’s priorities amid its sustained, fierce retaliation to Hamas’ October 7 strike – securing the country and its people, freeing dozens held hostage in the Gaza Strip, and the “devastation” of Hamas.

“For years, we have been dealing with this internationally recognised terror organisation. We have always retaliated and protected ourselves, to an extent, but now we are taking out all the targets, all their infrastructure. We want to get to the point where Hamas is devastated,” she said.

Ben-Haim noted that the war is on Hamas – “not on the population, not on Gaza” – and detailed the incursions, killings and violence unleashed in Israel during the latest conflict. The Israeli response has been decisive, with attacks on Hamas command posts and arms units on the Gaza Strip.