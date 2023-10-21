Israel-Palestine conflict: India’s balancing act

Besides these political engagements, Modi brought about a subtle change in India’s position vis-à-vis the future Palestinian State. While hosting the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas just weeks before his Israel trip, Modi declared India's support for a “sovereign, independent, united and viable Palestine, co-existing peacefully with Israel”. The decade-long reference to East Jerusalem being the capital of the future Palestinian State was missing. Likewise, the Modi government began abstaining from resolutions in the UN bodies that were one-sided or highly critical of Israel.

These not-so-subtle shifts are visible during the ongoing Israel-Gaza violence. As the horrors of the Hamas attacks on Israel were emerging, Modi was among the first world leaders to react. He expressed his shock at “the news of terrorist attacks in Israel”. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour,” he posted on X.

With violence raging, a few days later, the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated its traditional stand vis-à-vis the Israeli-Palestinian conflict – support for the two-state solution. It was a subtle differentiation of the Fatah-led Palestinian National Authority and Hamas; the latter does not believe in co-existence with Israel. Without branding Hamas as a terrorist organization, something several Western countries do, India was unequivocal in calling what happened in Israel “a terrorist act”.

