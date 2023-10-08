Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

LIVE
Israel-Palestine Crisis Live: More than 300 killed in Hamas attack on Israel, says report

After a massive barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip hit the country, Israel declared a 'state of readiness for war'. The situation remains tense as sirens blared at Gaza strip. Track latest developments from the Israel-Palestine front, only with DH!
Last Updated 08 October 2023, 03:36 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
01:3908 Oct 2023

More than 300 killed in Hamas attack on Israel, report several news agencies

24:1408 Oct 2023

Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese tweets, "Australia stands with our friend Israel in this time. We condemn the indiscriminate and abhorrent attacks by Hamas on Israel, its cities and civilians. We recognise Israel’s right to defend itself."

24:1408 Oct 2023

US says it is working with others to prevent Gaza conflict from spreading

03:2208 Oct 2023

China says 'deeply concerned' over 'escalation' of violence between Israel, Palestinians

01:3908 Oct 2023

More than 300 killed in Hamas attack on Israel, report several news agencies

24:1408 Oct 2023

Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese tweets, "Australia stands with our friend Israel in this time. We condemn the indiscriminate and abhorrent attacks by Hamas on Israel, its cities and civilians. We recognise Israel’s right to defend itself."

24:1408 Oct 2023

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls for world solidarity with Israel

24:1408 Oct 2023

US says it is working with others to prevent Gaza conflict from spreading

The United States is working with other governments to make sure the crisis does not spread and is contained to Gaza following a deadly Hamas attack in Israel, a senior Biden administration official said on Saturday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, also said the U.S. did not have any information at the moment to determine that Iran was involved in the "specific" assault in Israel, even though Tehran's long-standing support for Hamas was well known. The official said the U.S. was looking closely at the issue. (Reuters)

(Published 08 October 2023, 02:40 IST)
World newsIsraelPalestineBreaking news

Follow us on

Follow