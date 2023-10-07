Home
Homeworld

LIVE
Israel-Palestine Crisis Updates: Israel launches counterattack in Gaza after Hamas's surprise attack

In a development that has escalated tension between Palestine and Israel, Hamas military wing on Saturday announced the start of a new "military operation" against Israel. After a massive barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip hit the country, Israel declared a “state of readiness for war”. At least one person was killed and another 16 were injured in the attacks. The situation remains tense as sirens blared at Gaza strip. Track latest developments from the Israel-Palestine front, only with DH!
Last Updated 07 October 2023, 07:38 IST

Highlights
07:1807 Oct 2023

The Head of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, in a statement, said 'We warned the enemy not to continue its aggression against the Al-Aqsa Mosque”, Ha’aretz online reported. “This is only the first stage' of Hamas' renewed efforts against Israel, he said.

07:1807 Oct 2023

Israel forces say 'ready for war' after Hamas announces new 'military operation'

07:3707 Oct 2023

Situation not simple but Israel will prevail: Israeli Ambassador to India

Amid a tense situation in Israel owing to Palestinian military attacks, Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon, said the situation was not simple but "Israel will prevail", adding the country is under a "combined attack" from rockets and ground infiltration of Hamas.

07:2807 Oct 2023

Israeli military says it is striking targets in Gaza Strip

The Israeli military says it is striking targets in the Gaza Strip. Air raid sirens have sounded in Jerusalem after the Hamas militant group announced a new operation against Israel, reported AP.

07:1807 Oct 2023

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was on his way to the Defence Ministry Headquarters in order to conduct a security assessment with the participation of all of the heads of the security establishment, a statement from the PMO said, according to news agency PTI.

07:1807 Oct 2023

(Published 07 October 2023, 07:18 IST)
World newsIsraelPalestine

