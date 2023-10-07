Israel-Palestine Crisis Updates: Israel launches counterattack in Gaza after Hamas's surprise attack
In a development that has escalated tension between Palestine and Israel, Hamas military wing on Saturday announced the start of a new "military operation" against Israel. After a massive barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip hit the country, Israel declared a “state of readiness for war”. At least one person was killed and another 16 were injured in the attacks. The situation remains tense as sirens blared at Gaza strip. Track latest developments from the Israel-Palestine front, only with DH!
Last Updated 07 October 2023, 07:38 IST
Highlights
07:1807 Oct 2023
The Head of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, in a statement, said 'We warned the enemy not to continue its aggression against the Al-Aqsa Mosque”, Ha’aretz online reported. “This is only the first stage' of Hamas' renewed efforts against Israel, he said.
07:1807 Oct 2023
Israel forces say 'ready for war' after Hamas announces new 'military operation'
Situation not simple but Israel will prevail: Israeli Ambassador to India
Amid a tense situation in Israel owing to Palestinian military attacks, Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon, said the situation was not simple but "Israel will prevail", adding the country is under a "combined attack" from rockets and ground infiltration of Hamas.
Israeli military says it is striking targets in Gaza Strip
The Israeli military says it is striking targets in the Gaza Strip. Air raid sirens have sounded in Jerusalem after the Hamas militant group announced a new operation against Israel, reported AP.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was on his way to the Defence Ministry Headquarters in order to conduct a security assessment with the participation of all of the heads of the security establishment, a statement from the PMO said, according to news agency PTI.
Palestinian militants fired barrages of rockets into southern and central Israel on Saturday in a surprise attack, and the Israeli military said that armed gunmen had crossed the border fence in several locations and infiltrated Israeli border commun...
Published 07 October 2023, 07:18 IST