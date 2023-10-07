Israel-Palestine Crisis Updates: Israel launches counterattack in Gaza after Hamas's surprise attack

In a development that has escalated tension between Palestine and Israel, Hamas military wing on Saturday announced the start of a new "military operation" against Israel. After a massive barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip hit the country, Israel declared a “state of readiness for war”. At least one person was killed and another 16 were injured in the attacks. The situation remains tense as sirens blared at Gaza strip. Track latest developments from the Israel-Palestine front, only with DH!