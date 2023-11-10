Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Evacuations from Gaza Strip resume through Egypt's Rafah crossing

Israeli soldiers and armored vehicles have engaged Hamas fighters in days of running gunbattles in Gaza City, fighting through rubble-filled streets and blasted-out buildings for control of the Gaza Strip’s largest urban center and the militants’ main stronghold.

As video trickled out showing striking images of urban combat, the White House said on Thursday that Israel had agreed to daily four-hour pauses in the fighting in parts of the northern Gaza Strip to allow civilians to flee and allow aid to reach them. Israel also agreed to open a second corridor for people to escape northern Gaza, a White House statement said, and to give three hours’ advance notice of each pause. (NYT)