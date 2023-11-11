Israel-Hamas War Live: Israel must stop bombing civilians, French Prez Macron says as Netanyahu places blame on Hamas

Gaza City’s hospitals were increasingly under siege Friday, with hundreds of seriously ill and wounded patients and thousands of displaced people stranded on hospital grounds as intense, close-quarters combat between Israeli troops and Hamas fighters raged around them.

The precarity of the hospitals was made clear early Friday when projectiles struck inside the Shifa complex, Gaza’s largest hospital, and a video appeared to show people being turned back by gunfire as they tried to evacuate another hospital.

Israeli tanks and troops have surrounded several hospitals in the Gaza Strip, hospital administrators and the Gaza Health Ministry said Friday. A spokesperson for the Israeli military said of the hospitals, “We’re slowly closing in on them,” and urged people to leave them.

Israel has long maintained that Hamas uses the hospitals as shields, operating from within them, while thousands of Palestinian civilians have taken refuge on their grounds.

The chief of Shifa Hospital said it was struck four times Friday, killing seven people, with several others wounded. The sources of the strikes and the extent of the damage were not immediately known.

In what appeared to be his strongest comments to date on the dire state of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that “far too many Palestinians have been killed.” His remarks edged as close as he has come so far to criticizing Israel’s conduct of the 5-week-old war.

“Much more needs to be done to protect civilians and to make sure that humanitarian assistance reaches them,” Blinken told reporters in New Delhi after a diplomatic tour through Middle Eastern and Asian nations. “Far too many have suffered these past weeks. And we want to do everything possible to prevent harm to them and to maximize the assistance that gets to them.”

The overall death toll in Gaza, as reported by the health authorities, part of the Hamas-run government, surpassed 11,000 Friday. Last month, President Joe Biden cautioned against accepting figures from Gazan officials, but Wednesday, a senior State Department official told Congress that the true toll numbers could be “even higher than are being cited.”

