Israel-Hamas War Live: Israel must stop bombing civilians, French Prez Macron says as Netanyahu places blame on Hamas

Israeli strikes have continued to batter the Gaza Strip since Israel's ground invasion began 15 days ago. As the Israeli military has encircled Gaza City and reached deep within, air and ground strikes have hit locations throughout the enclave where thousands of displaced people are known to be sheltering, including hospitals and schools.
At least two strikes since the invasion have hit Shifa hospital, Gaza's largest medical complex, where the United Nations has said 60,000 people are sheltering. On Friday, Israel struck near the hospital's entrance, killing 15 people, according to Gaza's health ministry and the Palestine Red Crescent Society. Israel has said that Hamas has a command center under the hospital and that the strike targeted an ambulance being used by a terrorist cell.
In exchange for releasing all the civilians, Hamas is asking for a brief pause, more humanitarian aid, fuel for hospitals and the release of women and children in Israeli prisons, an official said, adding that Israeli authorities had expressed uncertainty about releasing their prisoners.
Hamas and other Palestinian groups are holding around 240 people hostage in Gaza, according to Israeli officials and others briefed on the talks. A little less than half of them are civilians, and the larger deal being negotiated would involve the release of all of those, one official said.
Read more
The director general of the United Nations’ World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the U.N. had verified more than 250 attacks on health care facilities in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including hospitals, clinics, ambulances and patients, with five hospitals hit in the past week.
The United Nations Security Council convened an emergency meeting Friday focused on the health crisis in Gaza, but attacks on hospitals dominated the discussion. As the meeting began, U.N. officials and diplomats said they were receiving reports of fighting outside Rantisi Hospital and Shifa Hospital, which was struck Friday.
“The situation on the ground is impossible to describe,” Tedros said. “Hospital corridors crammed with the injured, the sick, the dying. Morgues overflowing. Surgery without anesthesia. Tens of thousands of displaced people sheltering at hospitals.”
Tedros told the Security Council that the WHO had also documented 25 attacks on Israeli health care facilities.
Gaza City’s hospitals were increasingly under siege Friday, with hundreds of seriously ill and wounded patients and thousands of displaced people stranded on hospital grounds as intense, close-quarters combat between Israeli troops and Hamas fighters raged around them.
The precarity of the hospitals was made clear early Friday when projectiles struck inside the Shifa complex, Gaza’s largest hospital, and a video appeared to show people being turned back by gunfire as they tried to evacuate another hospital.
Israeli tanks and troops have surrounded several hospitals in the Gaza Strip, hospital administrators and the Gaza Health Ministry said Friday. A spokesperson for the Israeli military said of the hospitals, “We’re slowly closing in on them,” and urged people to leave them.
Israel has long maintained that Hamas uses the hospitals as shields, operating from within them, while thousands of Palestinian civilians have taken refuge on their grounds.
The chief of Shifa Hospital said it was struck four times Friday, killing seven people, with several others wounded. The sources of the strikes and the extent of the damage were not immediately known.
In what appeared to be his strongest comments to date on the dire state of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that “far too many Palestinians have been killed.” His remarks edged as close as he has come so far to criticizing Israel’s conduct of the 5-week-old war.
“Much more needs to be done to protect civilians and to make sure that humanitarian assistance reaches them,” Blinken told reporters in New Delhi after a diplomatic tour through Middle Eastern and Asian nations. “Far too many have suffered these past weeks. And we want to do everything possible to prevent harm to them and to maximize the assistance that gets to them.”
The overall death toll in Gaza, as reported by the health authorities, part of the Hamas-run government, surpassed 11,000 Friday. Last month, President Joe Biden cautioned against accepting figures from Gazan officials, but Wednesday, a senior State Department official told Congress that the true toll numbers could be “even higher than are being cited.”
Reports NYT
Against a backdrop of mounting international outrage over civilian casualties as Israel wages war on Hamas, President Emmanuel Macron of France on Friday called on Israel to stop the killing in the Gaza Strip.
“De facto, today, civilians are bombed — de facto,” he told the BBC in an interview. “These babies, these ladies, these old people are bombed and killed. So there is no reason for that and no legitimacy. So we do urge Israel to stop.”
France, like much of the Western world, considers Hamas a terrorist organization, and Macron stressed that his country had experienced terrorism and condemned Hamas’ devastating Oct. 7 attack on Israel. But he said there was “no justification” for bombing civilians who were not tied to Hamas.
The remarks came a day after a humanitarian aid conference in Paris focused on the war in Gaza. In the BBC interview, Macron said the conference had produced a consensus among aid agencies and governments that a humanitarian pause followed by a cease-fire was needed to protect civilians.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that a cease-fire would be contingent on the release of hostages. Israel says that 239 people abducted from Israel on Oct. 7 are still being held.
On Friday night, Netanyahu fired back at Macron, issuing a statement around midnight in Israel in which he blamed Hamas for any harm suffered by civilians in Gaza and called on world leaders to condemn the group.
“While Israel does everything to avoid harming civilians and calls on them to leave the combat zones — Hamas-ISIS does everything to prevent them from leaving safe areas and uses them as a human shield,” Netanyahu said, repeating a parallel he has sought to draw before between Hamas and the Islamic State group, which has conducted and inspired terrorist attacks around the world.
Netanyahu warned that the crimes Hamas “is committing today in Gaza will be committed tomorrow in Paris, New York and anywhere in the world.”
NYT
A spokesperson for Israel's foreign ministry said on Friday that the death toll from the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in southern Israel had been revised to around 1,200 from a previous government estimate of 1,400.
Read more
Saudi Arabia's crown prince on Friday called for an end to the war in Gaza, a stance later echoed in a declaration with African leaders attending a summit in Riyadh.
"We condemn what the Gaza Strip is facing from military assault, targeting of civilians, the violations of international law by the Israeli occupation authorities," Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said during the African-Saudi summit in the kingdom's capital.
A Palestinian envoy on Friday criticised Western states for supporting Ukraine by calling out Russia's violations of international law while stopping short of naming what he said were breaches by Israel against Palestinians in Gaza.