Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

LIVE
Israel-Hamas War Live: Hamas will be 'crushed', says Netanyahu; UNSC to meet tomorrow to discuss conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the country's opposition have agreed on forming an emergency unity government and a war cabinet in the wake of the Hamas attack. The move came as the Israeli military pounds Gaza to root out Hamas, ahead of a possible ground offensive in the Palestinian coastal strip. The death toll in the conflict has crossed well over 1,000 casualties. For latest updates on the ongoing war, stay tuned to DH.
Last Updated 12 October 2023, 02:53 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:4912 Oct 2023

Hamas will be crushed and eliminated, says Israeli PM Netanyahu

01:4212 Oct 2023

UN Security Council to meet on Israel, Gaza on October 13

01:4212 Oct 2023

22 Americans have died in Israel, 17 remain unaccounted for: White House

02:5312 Oct 2023

Hamas' attack on Israel brings back memories of millennia of antisemitism, genocide against Jewish people: Biden

The United States continues to monitor the situation in Israel very closely, President Joe Biden said Wednesday observing that the terrorist attack by Hamas has brought back painful memories of a millennia of antisemitism and genocide against the Jewish people.

"We continue to monitor the situation in Israel very closely, and the vice president and I and the bulk of my security team spoke with the Prime Minister, Netanyahu, again this morning,” Biden said. “This attack has brought to the surface the painful memories and scars left by a millennia of antisemitism and genocide against the Jewish people,” he said. (PTI)

[object Object]

US President Joe Biden.

Credit: International New York Times 

02:4912 Oct 2023

Hamas will be crushed and eliminated, says Israeli PM Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a televised news conference Wednesday night, said the Palestinians who surged into Israel shot children in the head, burned people alive, raped women and beheaded soldiers.

“Every Hamas member is a dead man,” Netanyahu said. Equating Hamas to the Islamic State group, he added, “It will be crushed and eliminated." (NYT)

01:4212 Oct 2023

Biden speaks again to Netanyahu, US eyes additional aid in wake of Hamas attack

US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday as the U.S. administration pursued more aid for its ally and warned that the number of American deaths from the Hamas attack could rise.

Read more

01:4212 Oct 2023

UN Security Council to meet on Israel, Gaza on October 13

The United Nations Security Council will meet on Friday afternoon, diplomats said, to discuss the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.

Read more

01:4212 Oct 2023

22 Americans have died in Israel, 17 remain unaccounted for: White House

As many as 22 Americans have lost their lives in Hamas' attack on Israel and 17 remain unaccounted for, the White House said Wednesday, and added that the figure is likely to increase in the coming days.

Read more

(Published 12 October 2023, 02:49 IST)
World newsIsraelPalestineGaza StripIsrael-Palestine Conflict

Follow us on

Follow