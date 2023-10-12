Israel-Hamas War Live: Hamas will be 'crushed', says Netanyahu; UNSC to meet tomorrow to discuss conflict

The United States continues to monitor the situation in Israel very closely, President Joe Biden said Wednesday observing that the terrorist attack by Hamas has brought back painful memories of a millennia of antisemitism and genocide against the Jewish people.
"We continue to monitor the situation in Israel very closely, and the vice president and I and the bulk of my security team spoke with the Prime Minister, Netanyahu, again this morning,” Biden said. “This attack has brought to the surface the painful memories and scars left by a millennia of antisemitism and genocide against the Jewish people,” he said. (PTI)
US President Joe Biden.
Credit: International New York Times
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a televised news conference Wednesday night, said the Palestinians who surged into Israel shot children in the head, burned people alive, raped women and beheaded soldiers.
“Every Hamas member is a dead man,” Netanyahu said. Equating Hamas to the Islamic State group, he added, “It will be crushed and eliminated." (NYT)
US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday as the U.S. administration pursued more aid for its ally and warned that the number of American deaths from the Hamas attack could rise.
The United Nations Security Council will meet on Friday afternoon, diplomats said, to discuss the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.
As many as 22 Americans have lost their lives in Hamas' attack on Israel and 17 remain unaccounted for, the White House said Wednesday, and added that the figure is likely to increase in the coming days.
