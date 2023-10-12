Israel-Hamas War Live: Hamas will be 'crushed', says Netanyahu; UNSC to meet tomorrow to discuss conflict

The United States continues to monitor the situation in Israel very closely, President Joe Biden said Wednesday observing that the terrorist attack by Hamas has brought back painful memories of a millennia of antisemitism and genocide against the Jewish people.

