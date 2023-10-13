Israel-Hamas War Live: Indians thank government and Tel Aviv embassy after safe return to country
Israeli lawmakers swore in an 'emergency government' in a 66-4 vote yesterday as Israel pledges to annihilate Hamas. Gaza Strip is under complete siege, as Israel intensified blockade amid warfare. In Support of Israel, now UK has vowed patrol and surveillance aircraft and two Royal Navy ships to the eastern Mediterranean. Amid escalating violence, first batch of Indian nationals in Israel have been safely evacuated. Track latest updates on the Israel-Hamas war with DH!
Last Updated 13 October 2023, 03:27 IST
Highlights
02:5713 Oct 2023
212 Indian nationals stuck in Israel land in Delhi
02:2613 Oct 2023
PM determined to protect every Indian, says Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Palestinian health ministry says Gaza death toll has risen to 1,572 with a further 7,262 wounded.
Macron calls Hamas a terrorist organization that, in a 'criminal and cynical way', is 'exposing the people of Gaza'.
Reactions of Indian nationals upon returning to country
(Published 13 October 2023, 02:57 IST)