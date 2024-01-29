Israel-Palestinian conflict: is the two-state solution now dead?

Remnick comments the speech was a tactical move, with a larger goal in mind. He quotes the reaction of then-US ambassador to Israel, Martin Indyk: 'We met a day or two after the speech. [Netanyahu] was all puffed up, and he said to me, 'All right, I said it, now can we get back to dealing with Iran?''

Is Biden or Netanyahu right?

This leads to the current – and more important – question: who is right about the future viability of a two-state solution, Biden or Netanyahu? Putting aside questions of equity and morality, analysis of the evidence suggests the answer is Netanyahu.