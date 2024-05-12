Israel pushes back into northern Gaza, ups military pressure on Rafah

The war

was triggered by a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7 in which some 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 people taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel says 620 soldiers have been killed in the fighting.

Jabalia is the biggest of Gaza's eight historic refugee camps and is home to more than 100,000 people, most of whom were descendants of Palestinians who were driven from towns and villages in what is now Israel during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war that led to the creation the state of Israel.

Late on Saturday, the Israeli military said forces operating in Jabalia are preventing Hamas, which controls Gaza, from re-establishing its military capabilities there.

"We identified in the past weeks attempts by Hamas to rehabilitate its military capabilities in Jabalia. We are operating there to eliminate those attempts," said Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, Israel's military spokesperson, during a briefing to reporters.

Hagari also said that Israeli forces operating in Gaza City's Zeitoun district killed about 30 Palestinian militants.

"Bombardment from the air and ground hasn't stopped since yesterday, they were bombing everywhere, including near schools that are housing people who lost their houses," said Saed, 45, a resident of Jabalia.

"War is restarting, this is how it looks in Jabalia," he told Reuters via a chat app. "The new incursion forces many families to evacuate."

The army sent tanks back into Al-Zeitoun, an eastern suburb of Gaza City, as well as Al-Sabra, where residents also reported heavy bombardments that destroyed several houses, including high-rise residential buildings.

The army had claimed to have gained control of most of these areas months ago.

The Israeli Defence Forces said air sirens had sounded in the southern Kerem Shalom area and it had successfully intercepted two rockets launched from the vicinity of Rafah. It said there were no injuries and no damage reported.

Later on Sunday, sirens sounded in the Israeli city of Ashkelon as a result of incoming rocket fire from Gaza, which signaled militants there were still able to launch rocket attacks after over seven months of war.

Hamas's Al-Aqsa TV said on its telegram account, the rockets were launched from Jabalia, despite the active army raid.