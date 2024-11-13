Home
Israel questions ICC judge's impartiality in Netanyahu arrest case

The move could further delay a decision in the case, in which the ICC chief prosecutor filed a request in May for arrest warrant against Netanyahu and his aides.
Reuters
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 15:37 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 15:37 IST
