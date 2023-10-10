Israel retakes towns from Hamas fighters and moves to control border

Israel regained control over the towns near Gaza, after days of uncertainty following the deadliest incursion into its territory in decades, the country’s military said Tuesday morning.
Israeli forces, which had killed about 1,500 Palestinian fighters since the incursion Saturday morning, were seeking to regain control of the border in the next few hours, said Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, a military spokesperson.
Facing one of the gravest crises in its history, Israel is turning to the United States for more weapons, asking for precision-guided munitions for combat aircraft and interceptors for its Iron Dome missile defense system, a US official said Monday. Hamas, the Islamic militant group that controls the Gaza Strip, has fired thousands of rockets at Israel since Saturday, putting a strain on Israel’s defenses. Israel has struck more than 1,000 targets in Gaza in retaliation.
Israel has mobilised 300,000 reservists, the most ever, from its population of 10 million. Clashes along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon sparked fears of a multifront battle and a broader war.
On Monday, Israel launched a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip, cutting off the area from electricity, food, water and fuel. The poor, densely populated area is home to 2 million people who have been under a 16-year blockade that has put sanctions on goods and restricted movement.
There were more than 900 deaths in Israel as of Tuesday morning, according to the country’s military, the Israel Defense Forces. The government said that Hamas fighters had taken about 150 people hostage. At least 687 Palestinians have been killed, authorities in Gaza said as of Monday night. The death toll is believed to include some of the assailants who were killed in Israel in addition to those who died in Gaza.
Here’s what else to know:
— The White House released a joint statement Monday from President Joe Biden and other world leaders expressing “steadfast and united support” for Israel and the “unequivocal condemnation” of Hamas.
— Biden is scheduled to deliver his remarks on the attacks in Israel on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Eastern time, according to White House officials.
— A senior official in the Israel Defense Forces was killed in a skirmish on the Lebanon border Monday, according to a post by the military on X, formerly known as Twitter. At least 120 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the conflict.
— At least 11 US citizens have been killed in the fighting, Biden said in a statement Monday. More are still unaccounted for, he said.