Israel retakes towns near Gaza as its military readies major offensive

Israeli officials said Tuesday that they had recovered the bodies of around 1,500 Palestinian assailants since Saturday, offering one of the first clear indications of the size of the assault. Hamas does not provide details about its military capabilities, but analysts estimate that its overall force numbers in the tens of thousands, and its attacks over the weekend struck wide-ranging targets: taking over a police station, breaking into homes to kill or kidnap their inhabitants, and shooting scores dead at a music festival near the Gaza border.