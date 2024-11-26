Israel says agreement with Lebanon will maintain its freedom of operation to 'act in defence'

<p>The agreement with Lebanon will maintain Israel's freedom of operation there to act in defence to remove Hezbollah's threat and enable the safe return of the residents of the north of Israel to their homes, Israeli government spokesman David Mencer told <em>Reuters</em> on Tuesday. </p>.Israeli strikes pound central Beirut and suburbs, Lebanon says at least 1 killed.<p>In a separate development, Hezbollah has said it will remain active after its war with Israel ends, including by helping displaced Lebanese return to their villages and rebuilding areas destroyed by Israeli strikes, senior Hezbollah official and member of parliament Hassan Fadlallah said on Tuesday.</p>