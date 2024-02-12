Israel says it rescued two hostages from Rafah

Israeli security forces said early Monday that they had rescued two hostages who were being held in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, in one of the few examples of a successful hostage rescue in Gaza since the start of the war.

The hostages, Fernando Simon Marman, 60, and Louis Har, 70, were undergoing tests at a hospital in Tel Aviv and were both in good condition, according to a joint statement from the Israeli military, the police and the domestic security agency, Shin Bet.

The statement was issued around the same time that Israel said it had conducted a "wave" of attacks on Rafah, a crowded city at the border with Egypt where more than 1 million Palestinian refugees are anxiously expecting an Israeli ground invasion. The military said later that the strikes, which local news outlets said killed at least a dozen people, had been a diversion to enable its soldiers to free the hostages.