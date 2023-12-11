Israel says strikes are targeting three Hamas strongholds

On Saturday, Hagari said videos that had appeared on social media in recent days of men in their underwear, some kneeling, as they surrendered in northern Gaza, had not been distributed by the Israeli military. He confirmed that the images were of men who had been detained in Jabaliya and Shajaiye.

After Israeli forces searched them, Hagari said, "dozens who are terrorists" were arrested, while the rest were released. He declined to elaborate.