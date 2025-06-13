Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israel shuts global embassies after attack on Iran

The statements said Israel would not be providing consular services and urged citizens to cooperate with local security services if faced with hostile activity.
Reuters
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 13:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 13:22 IST
World newsIranIsrael

Follow us on :

Follow Us