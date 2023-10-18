Israel slams Gigi Hadid for 'turning a blind eye to Jewish babies being butchered'

The Israeli government has reacted to model Gigi Hadid's recent social media post on the Israel-Hamas conflict where she had criticised the former's actions.
Gigi in an Instagram story had said, "There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinians. Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas."
Reacting to Gigi's Instagram story, Israel said, "Have you been sleeping this past week? Or are you just fine turning a blind eye to Jewish babies being butchered in their homes? Your silence has been very clear about where you stand. We see you."
The Israel government's post also included a picture that showed a room with blood on the floor along with toys and kids' clothing lying around. The picture was captioned as, "If you don't condemn this, your words mean nothing."
Further hitting out at Gigi in similar manner like she had posted, the Israeli side said, "There is nothing valiant about Hamas' massacre of Israelis. Condemning Hamas for what it is (ISIS) is not anti-Palestine and supporting Israelis in their fight against barbaric terrorists is the right thing to do."
Gigi had spoken out on the Israel-Hamas battle a few days ago where she had addressed the conflict as an "unjustifiable tragedy". In the post, she had also stated that supporting Palestine does not make one antisemitic.
"I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation; it's a responsibility I hold daily. I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person," she posted on Instagram earlier.
"The terrorizing of innocent people is not in alignment with and does not do any good for the 'Free Palestine movement. The idea that it does has fueled a painful, decades-long cycle of back-and-forth retaliation (which no innocent civilian, Palestinian or Israeli, deserves to be a casualty of) and helps perpetuate the false idea that being pro-Palestine = antisemitic."
"There are a lot of complex, personal, and valid feelings, but every human deserves basic rights, treatment, and security, no matter their nationality, religion, ethnicity, or where they were both," she had concluded.