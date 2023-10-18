Israel slams Gigi Hadid for 'turning a blind eye to Jewish babies being butchered'

The Israeli government has reacted to model Gigi Hadid's recent social media post on the Israel-Hamas conflict where she had criticised the former's actions.

Gigi in an Instagram story had said, "There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinians. Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas."

Reacting to Gigi's Instagram story, Israel said, "Have you been sleeping this past week? Or are you just fine turning a blind eye to Jewish babies being butchered in their homes? Your silence has been very clear about where you stand. We see you."