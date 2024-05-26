Israel sounds rocket sirens as Hamas launches 'big missile' attack on Tel Aviv

Hamas Al-Aqsa TV said the rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip.

Rocket sirens had not been heard in Tel Aviv for the past four months. The reason for the sirens was not immediately stated by the Israeli military.

Israeli emergency medical services said they had received no reports of casualties.

The attack signaled the Islamist faction was still able to fire long-range rockets despite more than seven months of devastating Israeli military offensive from the air and the ground.