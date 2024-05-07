Israel steps up attacks on Rafah after Hamas shifts position on cease-fire

Jerusalem: Israel stepped up attacks Monday in the southern city of Rafah hours after Hamas said there was a cease-fire proposal, drawn from one put forth by Egyptian and Qatari mediators, whose terms Hamas’ leaders would accept.

The Israeli prime minister’s office said that while the new proposal failed to meet Israel’s demands, the country would still send a working-level delegation to talks in hopes of reaching an acceptable deal. Qatar also said that it would send a delegation for the talks, in Cairo.

As Israeli forces carried out strikes in eastern Rafah, the prime minister’s office said that the war Cabinet had decided unanimously that Israel would continue with its military actions in the city to exert pressure on Hamas. The decision, the office said, sought to advance all of Israel’s war aims, including freeing hostages.

Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official, said in an interview with Al Jazeera that the proposal Hamas was willing to accept included three phases, of 42 days each, and stressed that its main goal was a permanent cease-fire.

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas’ political wing, first described Hamas’ new position in a post on the group’s Telegram channel at 7:36 p.m. in Israel. His statement came hours after Israel had ordered people in part of Rafah, the southernmost city in Rafah, to evacuate before a promised offensive there, and a day after Hamas fired rockets near the Kerem Shalom crossing in the border region between Israel and the southern Gaza Strip, killing four soldiers.

Haniyeh said he had told the Qatari prime minister and the chief of Egypt’s General Intelligence Service that Hamas had accepted “their proposal.” There was no immediate comment from Egypt.

Matthew Miller, the State Department spokesperson, confirmed that Hamas had “issued a response” and that the United States was reviewing it with partners in the region.