Israel still faces threat of attack by Iran, proxies, Pentagon says

Washington: The United States continues to assess that the threat of attack against Israel by Iran and its proxy groups still exists, the Pentagon said on Monday, after Hezbollah launched hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel in retaliation for the killing of a senior Hezbollah commander.

"I would point you to some of the public comments that have been made by Iranian leaders and others ... we continue to assess that there is a threat of attack," Pentagon spokesperson Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder told reporters.