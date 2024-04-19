Israel strikes Iran, but scope of attack is unclear

Iranian officials said that the attack was carried out by small drones, possibly launched from inside Iran, and that its radar systems had not detected unidentified aircraft entering Iranian airspace. They said that a separate group of small drones were shot down in the region of Tabriz, roughly 500 miles north of Isfahan.

Iranian news agencies reported that explosions were heard near both cities, adding that nuclear facilities in Isfahan had not been hit.

In the aftermath, flight tracking websites showed that civilian planes had diverted their routes away from the area and Iranian news outlets reported that several airports had been closed. But within a few hours, Iran's state television had broadcast footage of normal life resuming in Isfafan and Iran's aviation agency said it was lifting flight restrictions.