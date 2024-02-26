Israel strikes Lebanon's Baalbek for first time since start of Gaza war: Sources

Beirut: At least two simultaneous Israeli strikes hit around Lebanon's city of Baalbek on Monday, two security sources told Reuters, the first bombardment of eastern Lebanon since regional hostilities erupted following the start of the war in Gaza.

The Israeli military said it was "currently striking Hezbollah terror targets deep inside Lebanon" but provided no further details. There was no immediate comment from the heavily armed, Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

Hezbollah and the Israeli military have been exchanging fire along Lebanon's southern border since October, when Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas, which is it at war with Israel in the Gaza Strip.