Israel strikes school compound in Gaza Strip

The Israeli military struck a school compound in Gaza City on Saturday, asserting that it was being used by Hamas as a military command center, a statement that Hamas denied. The Palestinian emergency agency reported that multiple people had been killed.

The agency, the Palestinian Civil Defense, did not say how many people had died. The news outlet Al Jazeera and Wafa, the Palestinian Authority’s official news agency, both reported that at least 15 people had been killed in the attack.

At least 26 people were brought to Al-Ahli Hospital, according to Dr Fadel Naim, head of orthopedic surgery at the hospital.

Videos posted on social media Saturday showed a building engulfed in flames after a strike, with smoke rising. People could be seen running for cover.

The Israeli military, in a statement, called the compound, known as the Hamama School, “a hiding place for Hamas terrorists” and said attacks were “planned and carried out from there.” It also said weapons were manufactured and stored in the compound.

Condemning the attack, Hamas said in a statement that Israel “deliberately targeted civilians including children, women and elderly.” It said Israel had told “blatant lies” in asserting that the school compound was used for military purposes.