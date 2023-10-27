Israel taps blacklisted Pegasus maker to track hostages in Gaza

Israel’s security services are pulling in spyware companies, including the maker of the controversial Pegasus software, to help track hostages in the Gaza Strip, people familiar with the matter said.

NSO Group and Candiru, both of which are blacklisted by the US, are being asked to quickly upgrade their spyware capabilities to meet needs laid out by the country’s security forces, according to four cybersecurity industry sources and an Israeli government official. They, together with several other software firms, are collaborating on the requests and largely offering their services for free, said the people, who asked not to be identified because of they weren’t authorized to comment on military operations.

The Defense Ministry didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. The Israel Defense Forces and NSO, which makes Pegasus, declined to comment.

Candiru is ready to assist the war effort in any way needed, the company said in a statement Thursday, without elaborating.

More than 200 people, including many foreigners, are captive in Gaza. While Israel in recent years has gone to great lengths to ensure the return of hostages, the violence of this month’s surprise attacks has led to broad support for an invasion. Western governments are pushing for more negotiations, and US President Joe Biden cited the safety of hostages on Wednesday as one reason he asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to pause a ground offensive.

Israel has been discussing hostage rescue possibilities with other governments, which have offered intelligence and expertise on how to extract people if diplomatic efforts via Qatar and Egypt fall through, according to separate people familiar with the discussions.