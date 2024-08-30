Israel tells US shots fired at WFP vehicle in Gaza after 'communication error'

United Nations: Israel told the United States that an initial review found that shots were fired at a World Food Programme (WFP) vehicle in the Gaza Strip after a "communication error" between Israeli military units, the deputy US envoy to the United Nations said on Thursday.

"We have urged them to immediately rectify the issues within their system," Deputy US Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood told a UN Security Council meeting on Gaza. "Israel must not only take ownership for its mistakes, but also take concrete actions to ensure the IDF does not fire on UN personnel again."