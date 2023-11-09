Israel to begin four-hour pauses in northern Gaza, says White House

"We've been told by the Israelis that there will be no military operations in these areas over the duration of the pause, and that this process is starting today," Kirby said.

"We understand that Israel will begin to implement four-hour pauses in areas of northern Gaza" with an announcement to come three hours in advance," he said.

He called the news a step in the right direction.

"We think these are significant first steps here and obviously we want to see them continued for as long as they are needed," he added.

Kirby also said a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas militants is not in order because it would help Hamas and "legitimize what they did on October 7 and we simply are not going to stand for that at this time."