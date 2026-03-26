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Israel took Iran's Araqchi, Qalibaf off hit list on Pakistan request, Pakistani source says

The two officials have been removed from the list for up to four or ‌five days, the Journal said, citing US officials, but did not mention ⁠any Pakistani role in it.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 09:45 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 09:45 IST
World newsUSPakistanIranWest Asiawar

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