Israel court hears challenges to religious draft waiver amid Gaza war

Jerusalem: The top Israeli court heard challenges on Monday to exemptions granted to ultra-Orthodox Jews from military conscription, a long-standing source of friction with more secular citizens now stoked by the country's costly mobilisation in the Gaza war.

In the name of equality, the Supreme Court in 2018 voided a law waiving the draft for ultra-Orthodox men.

Parliament failed to come up with a new arrangement, and a government-issued stay on mandatory conscription of ultra-Orthodox expires next month.

The ultra-Orthodox claim the right to study in seminaries instead of serving in uniform for the standard three years. Some say their pious lifestyles would clash with military mores, while others voice ideological opposition to the liberal state.