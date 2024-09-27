Home
Israeli air force will stop any Iran arms transfers to Hezbollah, says chief amid worsening situation

'We are preparing shoulder to shoulder with Northern Command for a ground maneuver. Prepared, if activated',
Reuters
Last Updated : 26 September 2024, 21:43 IST

Israel's air force will stop any arms transfers from Iran to Hezbollah and is preparing to assist troops in any ground operations against the Lebanese group, the force's chief said on Thursday.

"In Lebanon we're going to prevent any possibility of arms transfers in Lebanon from Iran," said Air Force Commander Major General Tomer Bar. "Nasrallah's confidence ... depends on the supply coming from Iran," he added, referring to Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

"We are preparing shoulder to shoulder with Northern Command for a ground maneuver. Prepared, if activated. This is a decision to be made above us," he told soldiers, in a video distributed by the Israeli military.

Published 26 September 2024, 21:43 IST
