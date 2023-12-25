Israeli air strike in Syria kills Iranian Revolutionary Guards member

Beirut: An Israeli air strike outside the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday killed a senior adviser in Iran's Revolutionary Guards, three security sources and Iran's state media said.

The sources said that the adviser, known as Sayyed Razi Mousavi, was responsible for co-ordinating the military alliance between Syria and Iran.

Iran's state television interrupted its regular news broadcast to announce that Mousavi had been killed, describing him as one of the Guards' oldest advisers in Syria.