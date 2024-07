Cairo: Three people were killed and 87 wounded in Israeli air strikes on targets near the port of Hodeidah in Yemen, Al-Masirah TV reported on Sunday, citing Yemen's health ministry.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia is not linked to or participating in targeting Hodeidah in Yemen, Ministry of Defence spokesperson Turki al-Malki said on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia will not allow its airspace to be infiltrated by any party, he added.