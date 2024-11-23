Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israeli airstrike hits central Beirut; at least four killed, 33 wounded

The blasts shook the capital around 4 am (0200 GMT), witnesses said. Security sources said at least four bombs were dropped in the attack.
Reuters
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 23:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 23:27 IST
World newsIsraelLebanon

Follow us on :

Follow Us