Israeli airstrike kills two in southern Lebanon

Beirut: Two people were killed on Saturday in an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of the southern Lebanese town of Aitaroun, Lebanon's state news agency NNA said on Saturday.

The Israeli military said in a statement that its soldiers had identified a Hezbollah militant in the Aitaroun area, and that soon afterwards an Israeli aircraft had carried out an airstrike that hit the individual.

Israeli forces launched two missiles targeting a cafe at a petrol station, causing significant damage to the premises and to the surrounding area, NNA said.

Lebanese armed group Hezbollah said its fighters retaliated by firing rockets on Malkia, in northern Israel, followed by a salvo of missiles at a military command centre in northern Israel using the Falaq 2 rockets.

A security source told Reuters it was the first time the group used that model of rockets, having used the Falaq 1 previously.