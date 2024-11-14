Home
Israeli attacks on Syria's Damascus kill 15

Israeli army radio said the targets of the attack in Damascus were a headquarters of the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad and what it described as other assets, without elaborating.
Reuters
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 16:50 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 16:50 IST
World newsSyriaIsrael

