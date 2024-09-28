Israeli bulldozers flatten mile-after-mile in the West Bank

Over two weeks, Palestinians watched as Israeli military bulldozers tore up mile after mile of their streets and alleys, sewage seeping into the dusty ruts left behind.

The people of Tulkarem and Jenin, the two West Bank towns that were the focus of Israel’s latest military raids, said they had never before experienced such a scale of destruction.

Residents pointed to one video that shows an Israeli armored bulldozer flattening a decorative roundabout and nearby vegetation.

Visual evidence analysed by The New York Times supports accounts from residents about the damage from Israel’s latest raids. Videos filmed in Tulkarem and Jenin show bulldozers destroying infrastructure and businesses, and soldiers impeding local emergency responders.

“We watched their bulldozers tear up streets, demolish businesses, pharmacies, schools. They even bulldozed the town soccer field, and a tree in the middle of a road,” said Kamal Abu al-Rub, the governor of Jenin, a governorate in the northern West Bank. “What was the point of all of this?”

In late August, the Israeli military launched one of its most extensive and deadliest raids in the West Bank in years, an escalation from the nearly nightly raids that have become the norm since the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attacks.

Israel has described the operations as counterterrorism efforts, aimed at rooting out Hamas and other armed militants who have increased their attacks against Israelis. The military said it had found stockpiles of weapons in its recent operations in the northern West Bank, killed 23 militants and arrested 45. One Israeli soldier was killed in Jenin, it said.

In a response to a detailed list of questions from the Times, the Israeli military said it operated in accordance with international law and “undertakes all feasible precautions to avoid damaging essential infrastructure.” It said military engineers had to undertake such operations to demine roads or destroy arms stores hidden on private property.

But it acknowledged that these “operations in the area have caused unavoidable harm to certain civilian structures.”

Residents in Jenin and Tulkarem, towns with a history of rebellion against Israeli occupation, had long been accustomed to targeted, nighttime raids. But many of them who spoke to the Times said the raids that lasted for nine days in Jenin and even longer in Tulkarem went far beyond, noting that the extent of the damaged roads and infrastructure surpassed any previous assaults.

Several districts were declared “disaster zones,” officials said, because so many buildings were bombed or blown up that they threatened the stability of the broader neighborhood. And incursions that once focused on the towns’ refugee camps spread deeper into other parts of the city.

Rights groups have also tracked Israeli forces’ intensifying use of airstrikes in the West Bank, which they say violates international law.

“They are imposing conditions, materially and psychologically, that make people feel: Gaza is coming to you,” said Shawan Jabarin, the director of Al-Haq, a rights group based in the West Bank. “There is a feeling among Palestinians across the West Bank that what is coming is very bad — that it will be a plan to kill and expel us.”

A Morning Raid

The most recent operations began early on Aug. 28 when residents of Tulkarem and Jenin awoke to Israeli military bulldozers ripping up streets.

The digging damaged water and sewage pipes. In Tulkarem, home to one of the largest refugee camps in the West Bank, videos showed water gushing down a street from what appeared to be a destroyed water main.

For months, Israeli raids destroyed roads and other infrastructure that local officials said they repeatedly fixed, only to see their work razed again in the next assault.

Muhanad Matar, the head of general relations for the municipality of Tulkarem, estimated that in the latest operations alone, more than 90% of water and sewage lines had been destroyed.

In Jenin, some 70 per cent of roads have been damaged or destroyed by the recent raids, according to the mayor, Nidal Obeidi. Internet, electricity and phone lines were shut down in some areas. Sewage and water lines were also cut, leaving about 80% of Jenin without running water, local officials said, including the main hospital.

“The problem with trying to calculate the costs is that it doesn’t stop,” Matar said. “It’s an unending string of raids.”

Businesses Destroyed

Israeli bulldozers have also plowed through commercial areas. Videos showed them digging up streets in Cinema Square, the heart of Jenin’s business district.

Israel’s military said the risk of militants hiding explosives necessitated the use of “engineering tools when entering areas where the terrorist organizations operate, in order to uncover the axes where explosive devices were planted, and to remove the danger that arises from the terrorist organizations’ use of civilian structures.”

Residents highlighted such efforts as examples of needless destruction. Local business owners who spoke to the Times insisted this area had no links to militants in the city.

Rami Kmail, 35, is the owner of Rami Center, overlooking the square — a corner building with a red storefront.

Kmail said his store had been damaged in 10 Israeli raids since Oct. 7. It has cost him up to $20,000 in repairs each time.

Like other shopkeepers, he has stopped replacing some window panes and shop signs. “There was no way to keep up with the cost,” he said.

Kmail insisted this kind of destruction was aimed at hurting society and daily life.