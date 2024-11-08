Israeli football fans attacked in Amsterdam after Europa League match; PM Netanyahu reacts

<p>Hundreds of fans of Israeli football club Maccabi Tel Aviv were reportedly attacked on Thursday night in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amsterdam">Amsterdam</a> after the team's Europa League fixture against Dutch club <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajax">AFC Ajax.</a> </p>.<p>The assailants were seen carrying Palestinian flags and chanting 'Free Palestine' in several videos on social media. They were also seen forcing the Israeli fans to chant the same. The video was shared by the Israeli embassy in the US. </p>.<p>Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has asked his Dutch counterpart to help get Israeli out of the country safely following the incident.</p><p>Israeli PM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> also, in a statement, said that he has been informed of the details of "a very violent incident" targeting Israeli citizens in Amsterdam, his office said on Friday. He directed that two rescue planes be sent immediately to assist citizens there.</p><p>Ajax won the game 5-0 with goals from Traoré, Taylor, Godts, Brobbey and Fitz-Jim.</p>.<p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>