Israeli forces kill four Palestinians in West Bank arrest raid

West Bank: Israeli forces killed four Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Monday, Palestinian officials said, and Israel's border police said they had opened fire at a vehicle that tried to run them over during an arrest raid.

Israel's border police said in a statement that forces had arrived at building to arrest suspects from an attempted attack earlier in the day. As they closed in, the statement said, four suspects tried to escape in a vehicle by running over security officers. The officers opened fire and killed them.