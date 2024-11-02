Israeli forces land in Lebanese coastal town, seize one person, sources say

<p>Beirut: A suspected Israeli naval force landed in the northern Lebanese coastal town of Batroun early on Friday and captured one person, a security source said, while another source confirmed the incident but did not say who was responsible.</p><p>Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said security forces were investigating the incident.</p><p>There was no immediate comment from Israeli and Lebanese authorities.</p>.Ceasefire hopes fade as Israel bombards Gaza, Lebanon.<p>Pro-Hezbollah journalist Hassan Illaik said in a post on X that a large group of Israeli troops made a landing in the resort town and captured the man, before departing on speed boats.</p><p>He shared CCTV footage appearing to show soldiers walking in a street, two of them holding a person.</p><p>Lebanese transport minister Ali Hamiye, who represents Hezbollah in Lebanon's government, said the video was accurate but did not provide further details.</p>