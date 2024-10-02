Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israeli hostage mother fights for son's life

So far, 117 hostages have returned home alive, including four released at the start of the Gaza war, 105 mostly women, children and foreigners returned last November during a brief truce with Hamas, and eight rescued by the military.
Reuters
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 08:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 08:20 IST
World newsIsraelIsrael-Palestine Conflict

Follow us on :

Follow Us