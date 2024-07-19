Israeli military checking possible drone attack after blast in Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv: The Israeli military is checking whether an explosion in central Tel Aviv in the early hours of Friday was caused by a drone attack, the army said.

Police said the body of a man was found in an apartment close to the explosion and said the circumstances were being investigated.

"Earlier tonight (Friday), an explosion sounded in the area of central Tel Aviv. We are looking into the reports that it was an aerial target. The incident is under review," the military said in a brief statement.