<p>Jerusalem: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel</a>'s military on Tuesday reported strikes in the Tel Aviv area of Israel from Iranian missiles.</p><p>"Search and rescue forces, together with numerous emergency teams, are currently operating at the impact sites in central Israel," the military said. "The circumstances of the impact are under review."</p>.Indian embassy in Iran asks nationals to 'remain indoors' amid fresh strikes by US-Israel .<p>Israel's ambulance service said it was treating three people at the sites who were lightly injured.</p><p>Israeli police said there were several impact areas involving munition fragments within the Tel Aviv district.</p>