Israeli military says it strikes Syrian army targets on Golan Heights

On Tuesday, an Israeli couple was killed by a Hezbollah rocket fired at the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, an attack the Lebanese armed group said was retaliation for the Israeli killing of one of its men in Syrian territory.

Hezbollah began firing at Israel after its ally Hamas launched the October 7 attack that precipitated the war in Gaza.

Tens of thousands of Israelis and Lebanese have been forced to evacuate from areas around the border between the two countries.