Israeli military says jets striking in Lebanon

Jerusalem: Israeli jets launched strikes in Lebanon after the military assessed that the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement was preparing to fire rockets and missiles towards Israel, the military said early on Sunday.

"The IDF identified the Hezbollah terrorist organization preparing to fire missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory. In response to these threats, the IDF is striking terror targets in Lebanon," the Israel Defence Forces said in a statement.

Flights to and from Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv were been suspended, and Israel's cabinet was to meet at 7 am (0400 GMT), Israeli media reported.