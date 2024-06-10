Israeli minister Gantz quits Netanyahu government, withdrawing the only centrist power in embattled leader's far-right coalition

Jerusalem: Israeli minister Benny Gantz announced his resignation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's emergency government on Sunday, withdrawing the only centrist power in the embattled leader's far-right coalition, amid a months-long war in Gaza.

Netanyahu issued a brief statement calling on Gantz not to "abandon the front" but his departure will not endanger the parliamentary majority of 64 seats in the 120-seat Knesset held by the ruling right-wing coalition.

"Netanyahu is preventing us from advancing toward true victory. That is why we are leaving the emergency government today, with a heavy heart but with full confidence," Gantz said at a televised news conference.