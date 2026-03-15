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Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu releases video from cafe, mocks at news of his death

Asked if he wants to give a message to people looking to go out, the premier cautions that they can go out for some fresh air but should be near protected shelters.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 19:34 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 19:34 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelBenjamin Netanyahuwar

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