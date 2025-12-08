Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israeli police raid UN refugee agency UNRWA's East Jerusalem compound

Israeli flag raised over UNRWA headquarters
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 14:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 14:48 IST
World newsIsraelUnited Nations

Follow us on :

Follow Us